Puducherry: Traffic restrictions for Vice President's visit on Friday
Heads up if you're in Puducherry this Monday—major traffic changes are coming as Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar visits for Pondicherry University's convocation.
Till 6pm several main roads will see diversions and no-parking rules, so getting around might be tricky.
What's changing on the roads?
Key stretches like Airport Road, ECR, Indira Gandhi Square, and Anna Salai will have restricted access.
Vehicles from Cuddalore and Tindivanam will be rerouted, and parking is off-limits in busy spots including Lawspet and Bussy Street until evening.
Plus, the District Collector has declared a "No Fly Zone" over the city during the visit.
Why does it matter?
If you've got plans or commutes on Monday, it's smart to check your route ahead of time—these changes could mean big delays or detours.
The police are urging everyone to plan accordingly to avoid headaches during the Vice President's trip.