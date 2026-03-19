President Murmu hails Ram Mandir milestones, visits birthplace of Ram
President Droupadi Murmu visited Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, calling its recent milestones, like the bhoomi pujan, Pran Pratishtha, and the hoisting of the Dharma Dhwaj, "golden moments" for India.
She joined devotees in chanting Jai Sri Ram and quoted the Ramcharitmanas, highlighting Ayodhya's special place as Lord Ram's birthplace.
Murmu's visit marks end of a long journey
Murmu's visit wraps up a nearly 500-year journey that began with Babri Masjid's construction and led to the Supreme Court awarding the disputed land to Ram Lalla (the deity); a government-appointed trust to oversee construction was formed.
By connecting cultural heritage with constitutional values, she reminded everyone how Ayodhya continues to inspire millions—even extending greetings in advance for Ram Navami.