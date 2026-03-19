President Murmu hails Ram Mandir milestones, visits birthplace of Ram

Murmu's visit marks end of a long journey

Murmu's visit wraps up a nearly 500-year journey that began with Babri Masjid's construction and led to the Supreme Court awarding the disputed land to Ram Lalla (the deity); a government-appointed trust to oversee construction was formed.

By connecting cultural heritage with constitutional values, she reminded everyone how Ayodhya continues to inspire millions—even extending greetings in advance for Ram Navami.