President Murmu inaugurates oncology block in Vrindavan

More about the hospital

This hospital isn't just about high-tech equipment (think CT, MRI, PET scans, and numerous surgeries annually). It's also about community.

They treat everyone, no matter their ability to pay, and see a large number of outpatients each year.

Plus, they run mobile clinics for rural areas and support widows and sadhus.

As President Murmu put it, places like this make affordable healthcare real for all kinds of people—a big deal for India's spiritual hubs and beyond.