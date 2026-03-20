President Murmu inaugurates oncology block in Vrindavan
President Droupadi Murmu just inaugurated a brand-new oncology block at Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama Hospital in Vrindavan.
What started as a tiny homeopathic clinic in the early 20th century has now grown into a 400-bed hospital offering everything from general medicine to heart and brain care.
More about the hospital
This hospital isn't just about high-tech equipment (think CT, MRI, PET scans, and numerous surgeries annually). It's also about community.
They treat everyone, no matter their ability to pay, and see a large number of outpatients each year.
Plus, they run mobile clinics for rural areas and support widows and sadhus.
As President Murmu put it, places like this make affordable healthcare real for all kinds of people—a big deal for India's spiritual hubs and beyond.