President Murmu wraps up Republic Day with a cultural 'At home' bash
President Droupadi Murmu closed out the 77th Republic Day celebrations by hosting the classic "At Home" reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The event drew big names, including EU leaders Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen as special guests, plus Prime Minister Modi and Vice President Radhakrishnan.
Why this matters
The reception wasn't just about official handshakes—it turned into a showcase of India's North Eastern culture, with regional cuisine and vibrant artistic and cultural elements giving guests a real taste of diversity.
From a former president to everyday citizens, the guest list was packed.
Strengthening global ties
Having top EU leaders at the party highlights how India is leveling up its relationship with Europe.
Up next: both sides will dive into talks on trade, security, and more at Tuesday's EU-India Summit—right after that epic parade showing off India's military and cultural pride.