Press Information Bureau confirms ECI Form 6 note remains online
There were rumors flying around that the Election Commission of India (ECI) quietly removed its press note about changes to Form 6 after some strong words from the Supreme Court.
But the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has stepped in to say nope, that document is still live on ECI's website. Nothing's been taken down.
ECI note sets Delhi deadline
The September 26 note lays out what happened at a key ECI meeting: it confirms the Supreme Court backed the "declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR," and mentions Delhi residents now have until October 30, 2026, for claims or objections.
It also covers steps for booth-level officers and extra help for vulnerable groups.
Supreme Court questions ECI form changes
While the removal rumor was false, questions remain about whether ECI made unauthorized changes to Form 6.
The Supreme Court recently asked if ECI could change forms without approval, a matter heard by a three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Surya Kant.