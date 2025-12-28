'Pride in every Indian': PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' highlights 2025
In his year-end Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi shared moments from 2025 that he says make every Indian proud—covering big wins in security, sports, science, culture, and the global Indian community.
Quick recap: What stood out this year?
Modi spotlighted "Operation Sindoor," calling it proof of the country's tough security stance.
He also connected national pride to Vande Mataram's 150th anniversary and major cultural events like Prayagraj Mahakumbh and the Ayodhya Ram temple flag hoisting.
Sports & Science: Breaking new ground
It was a huge year for Indian sports—men's cricket clinched the ICC Champions Trophy, women won their first World Cup and blind T20 title, plus para-athletes shined globally.
On the science front, Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian on the International Space Station and cheetah numbers topped 30.
Celebrating culture & connecting globally
Modi highlighted a growing love for local products and cool diaspora efforts like Dubai's Kannada Pathashaale teaching over 1,000 kids Kannada.
Wrapping up, he invited young people to join January's Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue.