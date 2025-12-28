819wagons of freight train derail in Asansol Division, Bihar
What's the story
A freight train derailment occurred late on Friday night between Lahaban and Simultala stations in the Asansol Division of Eastern Railway. According to ANI, he incident took place around 11:25pm at kilometer 344/05, disrupting train services on both Up and Down lines. Accident Relief Trains (ARTs) from Asansol, Madhupur, and Jhajha were immediately dispatched to the scene for restoration work.
Ongoing work
Restoration efforts underway after freight train derailment
Railway officials confirmed that restoration work is currently underway on a war footing. The Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway said, "Restoration work is underway on a war footing." This has resulted in around 34 pairs of express trains disrupted. Further details regarding the cause and extent of the disruption are awaited.
Twitter Post
Video of restoration work
Jamui, Bihar: Nineteen coaches of a cement-laden goods train derailed near Simultala–Telwa Halt under Simultala station in Jamui district. Railway teams are working urgently with cranes and technical resources to clear the tracks and repair the bridge. pic.twitter.com/U1MSPq2OBF— IANS (@ians_india) December 28, 2025