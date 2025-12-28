The incident took place around 11:25pm

819wagons of freight train derail in Asansol Division, Bihar

By Snehil Singh 11:11 am Dec 28, 2025

A freight train derailment occurred late on Friday night between Lahaban and Simultala stations in the Asansol Division of Eastern Railway. According to ANI, he incident took place around 11:25pm at kilometer 344/05, disrupting train services on both Up and Down lines. Accident Relief Trains (ARTs) from Asansol, Madhupur, and Jhajha were immediately dispatched to the scene for restoration work.