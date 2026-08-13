Priest Gouranga Das's viral bond with wild elephants in Assam
India
In Assam's Hojai district, priest Gouranga Das has built a pretty amazing friendship with wild elephants.
For six years at the Kal Bhairav Dangoriya Baba Ashram, he's been feeding bananas to elephants that now show up daily, even at night, whenever he calls.
Videos of these peaceful meetups have gone viral, drawing curious visitors from all over.
Forest Department warns priest Gouranga Das
But not everyone's thrilled. The Forest Department has warned Das to stop feeding the elephants, saying it could mess with their natural habits and make things risky for both animals and locals.
They've even put a ₹10,000 fine in place for anyone who ignores the rule, reminding everyone that wild creatures need their space, even if the bond looks magical.