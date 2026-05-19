Prime Minister Modi concludes historic Norway visit with 12 outcomes

Modi seeks $100 billion TEPA investments

Modi encouraged Norwegian companies to invest in India's clean energy and shipbuilding sectors, pointing out recent reforms to make business easier.

He set ambitious targets: aiming for $100 billion in investments and one million jobs under TEPA over 15 years and hoping to increase the share of Norwegian ships built in India to 25% within five years.

Norway also joined India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative for stronger maritime security, plus both countries launched a Green Strategic Partnership focused on climate action.