Prime Minister Modi concludes historic Norway visit with 12 outcomes
Prime Minister Modi just wrapped up a historic two-day trip to Norway, the first by an Indian prime minister in over four decades.
He oversaw 12 major outcomes, covering renewable energy, space tech, digital development, and maritime cooperation.
Modi also met King Harald V and attended the summit alongside Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, making the visit a pretty big deal for both countries.
Modi seeks $100 billion TEPA investments
Modi encouraged Norwegian companies to invest in India's clean energy and shipbuilding sectors, pointing out recent reforms to make business easier.
He set ambitious targets: aiming for $100 billion in investments and one million jobs under TEPA over 15 years and hoping to increase the share of Norwegian ships built in India to 25% within five years.
Norway also joined India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative for stronger maritime security, plus both countries launched a Green Strategic Partnership focused on climate action.
Modi receives Royal Norwegian Grand Cross
To top it off, King Harald V awarded Modi Norway's highest civilian honor, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, for his contribution to strengthening India-Norway relations.