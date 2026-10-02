Prime Minister Modi hails Smit Machchhar after Flydubai co-pilot attack
Prime Minister Modi called Captain Smit Machchhar a hero after he handled a shocking in-flight emergency on a Flydubai flight.
When the co-pilot attacked him midair, Captain Machchhar, despite being injured, managed to open the cockpit door and let help in, preventing what could have been a major disaster.
Modi told him that he has made 140 crore Indians proud with his courage.
Captain Machchhar credits 'Hanuman Chalisa'
Captain Machchhar shared with Modi that "Hanuman Chalisa" helped him maintain positivity and calm during the entire chaotic incident.
Modi also spoke with his family, praising Sonal's confidence and courage, and especially told Captain Machchhar, "You have done such a great job. And this thing that you have told me about 'Hanuman Chalisa,' for this, I will salute Geeta ben," said the Prime Minister.