Prime Minister Modi opens Noida International Airport phase 1
India
Noida just got a major upgrade: Prime Minister Modi has officially opened the first phase of Noida International Airport in Jewar.
This massive ₹11,200 crore project is set to make travel easier, connecting roadways, railways, and metros all in one place.
Plus, there's a cargo terminal ready to handle over 250,000 metric tons (and it can grow way bigger).
Noida airport domestic flights mid 2026
You'll be able to catch domestic flights from here by mid-2026 (think Mumbai and Bengaluru), with international routes like Zurich and Dubai expected later that year.
Right now, the airport can handle 12 million passengers annually, but future expansions could boost that number up to 70 million as new terminals and runways are added.