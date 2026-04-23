Prime Minister Modi opens ₹12,000cr Delhi-Dehradun Expressway cutting travel time
The brand-new Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, opened by Prime Minister Modi on April 14, 2026, is a ₹12,000 crore project that seriously cuts down travel time between Delhi and Uttarakhand.
To keep things smooth and safe, bikes, autos, and tractors aren't allowed.
If you're driving a car, the speed limit is 100km/h; for trucks and other heavy vehicles, it's capped at 80km/h.
Expressway surveillance and digital penalties
This expressway isn't messing around with safety: think automatic number plate recognition, radar speed checks (yep, digital fines are a thing), and CCTV watching out for seat belt use or underage drivers.
Police are also posted at the Badgaon interchange in Saharanpur to make sure banned vehicles stay off.
With tolls coming soon too, expect an even smoother ride between these two cities.