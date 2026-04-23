Prime Minister Modi opens ₹12,000cr Delhi-Dehradun Expressway cutting travel time

Expressway surveillance and digital penalties

This expressway isn't messing around with safety: think automatic number plate recognition, radar speed checks (yep, digital fines are a thing), and CCTV watching out for seat belt use or underage drivers.

Police are also posted at the Badgaon interchange in Saharanpur to make sure banned vehicles stay off.

With tolls coming soon too, expect an even smoother ride between these two cities.