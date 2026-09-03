Prime Minister Modi spoke to Varanasi officials about floods
India
Prime Minister Modi spoke to Varanasi's mayor and district magistrate on Thursday to talk about the city's flood troubles.
With the Ganga River rising past its warning mark, boat rides are paused and locals are being told to stay away from the ghats and strong currents for their own safety.
Varanasi relief camps house 935 people
13 relief camps have been set up, giving shelter to 935 people from 219 families who had to leave their homes.
Officials are keeping a close eye on water levels in both the Ganga and Varuna rivers, working nonstop to manage flooding, tackle waterlogging, and get help out quickly to those who need it most.