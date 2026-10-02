Prime Minister Narendea Modi praises captain who averted FZ1073 disaster
India
Prime Minister Narendea Modi has applauded Captain Smit Machchhar for his calm and courageous response during a crisis on flydubai flight FZ1073.
While flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv, Machchhar was allegedly attacked and stabbed in the cockpit by his Omani co-pilot.
Even after being hurt, he managed to unlock the cockpit door so crew and passengers could step in, helping prevent disaster and allowing other pilots to land the plane safely.
Captain Smit Machchhar recovering, leaders praise
Modi called Machchhar's actions life-saving, saying they stopped what "9/11-style tragedy" incident.
The captain is now recovering with support from his family and the Indian mission.
Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Benjamin Netanyahu have also praised him for preventing a major tragedy.