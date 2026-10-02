Prime Minister Narendea Modi praises captain who averted FZ1073 disaster

Prime Minister Narendea Modi has applauded Captain Smit Machchhar for his calm and courageous response during a crisis on flydubai flight FZ1073.

While flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv, Machchhar was allegedly attacked and stabbed in the cockpit by his Omani co-pilot.

Even after being hurt, he managed to unlock the cockpit door so crew and passengers could step in, helping prevent disaster and allowing other pilots to land the plane safely.