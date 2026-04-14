Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologizes in Siliguri after wedding impacted
India
During a recent visit to Siliguri, West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to apologize to a couple whose wedding celebrations at Mayfair Tea Resort were impacted because of security for his event.
The moment was caught on video and shared on social media, with many people appreciating Modi's gesture and the BJP calling it an example of his respect for personal milestones.
Modi campaigns for West Bengal polls
Modi was in town as part of his campaign for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, set for April 23 and 29.
The polls are especially important after the last election saw Trinamool Congress win big while BJP made significant gains.
Vote counting will happen on May 4.