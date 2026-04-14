Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologizes in Siliguri after wedding impacted India Apr 14, 2026

During a recent visit to Siliguri, West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to apologize to a couple whose wedding celebrations at Mayfair Tea Resort were impacted because of security for his event.

The moment was caught on video and shared on social media, with many people appreciating Modi's gesture and the BJP calling it an example of his respect for personal milestones.