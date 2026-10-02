Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with schoolchildren at Samvidhan Sadan
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent Gandhi Jayanti chatting with schoolchildren at Samvidhan Sadan, making the celebration feel more personal and lively.
The event followed his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri and saw other leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joining in to connect with the students.
Modi urges Khadi purchases October 2
Earlier, Modi honored Mahatma Gandhi for his values of truth and nonviolence, encouraging everyone to support local by buying Khadi on October 2.
He reminded people how Gandhi's ideas still inspire change around the world and continue shaping India's journey forward.