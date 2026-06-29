Prime Minister Narendra Modi ends Seychelles visit marking 50-year friendship India Jun 29, 2026

Prime Minister Modi just wrapped up a visit to Seychelles, marking 50 years of friendship between the two countries.

He honored Mahatma Gandhi at Peace Park, chatted with local kids, and soaked in a singing performance.

As guest of honor at Seychelles's National Day golden jubilee, he highlighted the strong cultural ties and growing partnership.