Prime Minister Narendra Modi ends Seychelles visit marking 50-year friendship
India
Prime Minister Modi just wrapped up a visit to Seychelles, marking 50 years of friendship between the two countries.
He honored Mahatma Gandhi at Peace Park, chatted with local kids, and soaked in a singing performance.
As guest of honor at Seychelles's National Day golden jubilee, he highlighted the strong cultural ties and growing partnership.
Modi receives award, meets Indian community
Modi was recognized with the "Guardian of the Blue Horizon" award for boosting India-Seychelles cooperation.
At Arul Mihu Navasakthi Vinayagar Temple, he praised efforts to keep Indian culture alive abroad and spent time with the Indian community there.