Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates India's 1st hydrogen-powered train
India
India just got its first hydrogen-powered train, and Prime Minister Modi kicked things off in Jind, Haryana.
Running on the 89-km Jind-Sonipat route, this eco-friendly ride is part of the "Make in India" push and was built by Indian Railways.
It's a big move toward greener travel.
Modi announces ₹14,700 cr Haryana projects
With 10 coaches, the train can carry up to 2,600 people and stops at 12 stations along its two-hour journey.
Modi called it the world's most powerful hydrogen train and highlighted how India's railways kept moving even during global disruptions like the West Asia war.
He also announced new infrastructure projects worth ₹14,700 crore for Haryana.