Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Noida International Airport in Jewar

Noida airport prepares for domestic flights

Final touches like electrical work and CCTV are wrapping up, and domestic flights are expected within about 45 days: IndiGo and Air India Express have shown interest in operating from the airport.

The airport's design leans green with natural lighting, bamboo seating, electric-vehicle charging stations, and an all-electric vehicle fleet on the airside.

For now, you will get there by taxi or bus, but a rapid transit link is planned for even smoother travel down the line.