Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Noida International Airport in Jewar
Noida International Airport in Jewar is nearly finished and gearing up for takeoff.
After being inaugurated by PM Modi, the airport now boasts a 3,900-meter runway and a terminal decked out with local red granite.
In its first phase, it will handle up to 12 million passengers each year.
Noida airport prepares for domestic flights
Final touches like electrical work and CCTV are wrapping up, and domestic flights are expected within about 45 days: IndiGo and Air India Express have shown interest in operating from the airport.
The airport's design leans green with natural lighting, bamboo seating, electric-vehicle charging stations, and an all-electric vehicle fleet on the airside.
For now, you will get there by taxi or bus, but a rapid transit link is planned for even smoother travel down the line.