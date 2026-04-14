Prime Minister Narendra Modi opens Delhi-Dehradun Expressway enabling 2.5 hours trips India Apr 14, 2026

The brand-new Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, just launched by PM Modi, is a game-changer for anyone traveling between the two cities.

Stretching 210km, this six-lane highway slashes the usual six- to seven-hour drive down to just 2.5 hours.

Starting at Akshardham in Delhi and ending in Dehradun, it's built for smooth rides at up to 120km/h.