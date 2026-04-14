Prime Minister Narendra Modi opens Delhi-Dehradun Expressway enabling 2.5 hours trips
The brand-new Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, just launched by PM Modi, is a game-changer for anyone traveling between the two cities.
Stretching 210km, this six-lane highway slashes the usual six- to seven-hour drive down to just 2.5 hours.
Starting at Akshardham in Delhi and ending in Dehradun, it's built for smooth rides at up to 120km/h.
Uttarakhand gains direct Delhi link
This isn't just about faster road trips: Uttarakhand now has a direct link to Delhi's markets and opportunities.
The route features a unique 12km elevated wildlife corridor through Rajaji National Park to protect animals, plus a spur connecting Haridwar that gets you there in about 2 hours.
With easier access to spots like Mussoorie and Rishikesh, expect tourism and local businesses to get a big boost too.