Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Manila to strengthen ASEAN ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is off to Manila for two days, November 16-17, where he'll join the ASEAN-India Summit and East Asia Summit.
The big goal? Strengthening India's connections with Southeast Asian countries and working together on regional issues, especially around the Indo-Pacific.
Modi to discuss trade tech security
Modi will meet leaders from across Southeast Asia to talk trade, tech, and security.
He's also set to catch up with the Indian community in the Philippines.
As he put it, these meetings are meant to give fresh momentum to India's partnership with ASEAN and show commitment to stability and cooperation in the region.