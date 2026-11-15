Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes happy Chhath Puja on X
PM Modi wished everyone a happy Chhath Puja, highlighting how the festival celebrates nature and brings people together.
In his message on X, he hoped for "renewed awareness and vitality" to everyone as devotees make their evening offerings.
Narendra Modi says Chhath boosts harmony
Modi also shared that Chhath helps boost harmony and community spirit.
The four-day festival honors the sun god and Chhathi Maiya with rituals focused on both sunset and sunrise, keeping alive traditions that connect people to nature and each other.