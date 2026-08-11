Prime minister to lead India's 80th ceremony at Red Fort
India
India's 80th Independence Day is coming up on August 15, and all eyes will be on the Red Fort in Delhi.
The morning kicks off with the prime minister's arrival, a guard of honor, and the classic flag hoisting with the national anthem and a 21-gun salute, definitely a moment that gives you goosebumps.
'Vande Mataram' debuts at Red Fort
This time, Vande Mataram will be sung at the Red Fort for the first time ever.
Plus, an Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter will fly over with a banner celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram and shower flower petals on everyone below.
The big theme is Yuva Shakti (youth power), spotlighting how young people are shaping India's future.