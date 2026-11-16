Prince William and Kate Middleton begin Mumbai Earthshot Prize visit
Prince William and Kate Middleton are in Mumbai for a three-day visit, kicking things off with an Instagram post saying, "Hello Mumbai, Namaste Mumbai," alongside snaps of city landmarks.
They are here as part of the 2026 Earthshot Prize, an initiative that champions creative solutions to environmental challenges.
Royals to meet innovators and Modi
While in India, the royal couple will meet young innovators and local entrepreneurs making waves in sustainability.
Their trip was detailed by the British High Commission, and highlights a push for global teamwork on green ideas.
After Mumbai, they will head to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Modi, keeping environmental issues front and center.