Pritam Lodhi threatened IPS Ayush Jhakar with cow dung
BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi made headlines after threatening to "fill the house" of IPS officer Ayush Jhakar with cow dung.
This came after Jhakar called in Lodhi's son, Dinesh, for questioning about an incident in Karera in which he allegedly hit five people with his SUV.
The whole thing went viral when Lodhi was caught on video making the threat after the officer warned Dinesh not to return to town.
IPS Association, Congress condemn Pritam Lodhi
The IPS Association called Lodhi's remarks "his viral video contained derogatory, uncivil, and caste-based comments against Jhakar," saying comments like these hurt morale and democracy itself.
Congress leaders also slammed the incident, calling it a bad look for BJP and demanding action against Lodhi.
Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Hitesh Bajpai urged everyone, politicians and officials alike, to keep things civil and respect each other's roles.