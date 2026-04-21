Pritam Lodhi threatened IPS Ayush Jhakar with cow dung India Apr 21, 2026

BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi made headlines after threatening to "fill the house" of IPS officer Ayush Jhakar with cow dung.

This came after Jhakar called in Lodhi's son, Dinesh, for questioning about an incident in Karera in which he allegedly hit five people with his SUV.

The whole thing went viral when Lodhi was caught on video making the threat after the officer warned Dinesh not to return to town.