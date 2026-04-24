Pritam Singh Lodhi apologizes over son's Shivpuri crash remarks

Lodhi meets CM, state BJP president

After pressure from top BJP leaders, Lodhi met with the chief minister and state party president to show he would follow their direction.

He shared, "The party educates you and also gives you a lesson."

The BJP acted fast to control any fallout.

Lodhi has been in hot water before (he was suspended for past derogatory remarks), but he still holds major influence among Other Backward Classes (OBC) voters in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

His recent threats to police drew criticism from the IPS Association of Madhya Pradesh for being "objectionable, indecent and threatening."