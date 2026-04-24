Pritam Singh Lodhi apologizes over son's Shivpuri crash remarks
Pritam Singh Lodhi, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Madhya Pradesh, has publicly apologized after making controversial comments about his son's alleged road accident case.
The incident happened on April 16 in Shivpuri, where Lodhi's son's Thar reportedly ran over five people.
His remarks were aimed at the police officer investigating the case.
Lodhi meets CM, state BJP president
After pressure from top BJP leaders, Lodhi met with the chief minister and state party president to show he would follow their direction.
He shared, "The party educates you and also gives you a lesson."
The BJP acted fast to control any fallout.
Lodhi has been in hot water before (he was suspended for past derogatory remarks), but he still holds major influence among Other Backward Classes (OBC) voters in the Gwalior-Chambal region.
His recent threats to police drew criticism from the IPS Association of Madhya Pradesh for being "objectionable, indecent and threatening."