Probe finds cash handling gaps involving SSS at Ayodhya temple
A probe into the donation theft at Ayodhya's Ram Temple exposed some weak spots in how cash was handled.
The probe shifted focus to the role of Sainik Security Services (SSS), which managed the counting process, and the oversight mechanisms followed by the State Bank of India (SBI).
The theft happened while notes were being sorted manually, before they hit the counting machines.
Authorities say it was a one-time incident involving just a few employees, and thankfully, the temple's finances weren't affected.
Toilet cash found, 6 SSS caught
Following the Supreme Court verdict permitting construction of the temple, the temple has collected about ₹3,300 crore in donations. The stolen amount was tiny compared to that total.
On June 4, 2026, hidden cash showed up in a toilet at the counting facility; CCTV footage helped catch six SSS staff soon after.
To keep things secure, donations are deposited promptly into 22 separate bank accounts, and physical offerings like gold and silver are stored with joint custody and proper documentation.
Officials credit their CCTV system for quickly solving this case.