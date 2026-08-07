Probe finds cash handling gaps involving SSS at Ayodhya temple

A probe into the donation theft at Ayodhya's Ram Temple exposed some weak spots in how cash was handled.

The probe shifted focus to the role of Sainik Security Services (SSS), which managed the counting process, and the oversight mechanisms followed by the State Bank of India (SBI).

The theft happened while notes were being sorted manually, before they hit the counting machines.

Authorities say it was a one-time incident involving just a few employees, and thankfully, the temple's finances weren't affected.