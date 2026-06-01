Probe focuses on owner Karamveer in Delhi Saket Metro collapse
A building near Delhi's Saket Metro station collapsed on May 30, leaving six dead and eight injured.
The investigation is zeroing in on illegal construction: turns out the owner, Karamveer, was earning big by renting four floors and was adding two more for extra income.
Electricity meters found in his name could serve as evidence that he owned the place.
Police track builder Manish, tenants questioned
Police are tracking down Manish, the builder, who has gone off the radar and was last spotted in Dehradun.
Notices have been sent to tenants to learn about when the building went up and any issues they noticed.
No approved building plan has surfaced yet, which points to possible rule-breaking.
The space had offices, cafes, and a coaching center. Now investigators are trying to figure out who is responsible for this tragedy.