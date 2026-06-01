Probe focuses on owner Karamveer in Delhi Saket Metro collapse

Police track builder Manish, tenants questioned

Police are tracking down Manish, the builder, who has gone off the radar and was last spotted in Dehradun.

Notices have been sent to tenants to learn about when the building went up and any issues they noticed.

No approved building plan has surfaced yet, which points to possible rule-breaking.

The space had offices, cafes, and a coaching center. Now investigators are trying to figure out who is responsible for this tragedy.