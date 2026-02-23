Promising marriage, then backing out could lead to jail: HC
The Delhi High Court just made it clear: if someone promises marriage, gets into a physical relationship, and then backs out later blaming a "kundali" (horoscope) mismatch, they could face legal trouble under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
This comes from a recent case where a man was jailed after allegedly making false marriage promises and then refusing to marry because of horoscope issues.
Court denies bail, calls for serious action
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma pointed out that repeated assurances to marry can't be brushed aside by suddenly bringing up horoscope concerns.
The court also denied bail, saying the situation is serious and not just about a relationship gone wrong.
This ruling puts the spotlight on keeping your word in relationships—and could set an example for similar cases in the future.