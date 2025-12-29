Property fraud! Gurugram flat that never existed sold for ₹12cr

The Delhi Police have busted a massive property scam, where a gang sold a non-existent luxury apartment at DLF Camellias in Gurugram for ₹12 crore. The accused used forged bank auction documents to dupe the victim. Investigators suspect the same syndicate may have defrauded several people across multiple states, with the total fraud amount exceeding ₹200 crore.

Scam details Victim's trust exploited with fake documents The victim was shown fake auction papers of a high-end apartment at DLF Camellias, one of NCR's most premium residential projects. They were told that the property had been bought in a bank auction by the accused firm and could be transferred immediately. Trusting these assurances, the victim transferred ₹12 crore between August and October last year through RTGS and demand drafts.

Uncovering the scheme Investigation reveals forgery and money laundering However, when the victim contacted the bank for verification, they found out that all documents were forged. The police confirmed that no such auction had taken place and all sale certificates, covering letters, and auction receipts were fake. A detailed financial probe traced the money to several bank accounts linked to a finance and licensing company run by prime accused Mohit Gogia.

Arrest and operation Gogia's arrest and syndicate's modus operandi Gogia was arrested on November 22 while allegedly trying to flee from Mumbai toward Uttarakhand. He revealed details about his associates during questioning. The police said the gang lured victims with offers of luxury properties at prices much lower than market value, using forged bank mortgage and auction papers to make deals appear genuine.

Additional arrests Four others arrested, wider fraud suspected Four more accused have been arrested in connection with this case. These include Vishal Malhotra and Sachin Gulati who allegedly allowed their bank accounts to be used for laundering money; Abhinav Pathak who introduced the complainant to Gogia; and Bharat Chhabra who helped prepare forged documents. The police suspect similar frauds were carried out involving properties near Ambience Mall and other prime locations in Delhi-NCR.