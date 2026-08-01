Protesters still have pellets lodged after police firing at Parliament
Several people injured during the July 20 Parliament protest are still living with pellets in their bodies after police fired anti-riot guns.
One protester, Prashant Kumar Singh, had around 15 pellets lodged in his body and says he can't work on his artwork like he used to: he was unable to work on his artwork because the injuries were on his right hand.
Doctors removed some high-risk pellets but left others that were too risky to take out.
Doctors base removal on organ proximity
Doctors decide whether or not to remove pellets based on how close they are to vital organs.
Some protesters have gone through multiple surgeries, while others (like a journalist with 30 embedded pellets) were told surgery wasn't needed for now.
Everyone needs regular X-rays to watch for complications, and any removed pellets are handed over to police for legal records.