Protesters still have pellets lodged after police firing at Parliament

Several people injured during the July 20 Parliament protest are still living with pellets in their bodies after police fired anti-riot guns.

One protester, Prashant Kumar Singh, had around 15 pellets lodged in his body and says he can't work on his artwork like he used to: he was unable to work on his artwork because the injuries were on his right hand.

Doctors removed some high-risk pellets but left others that were too risky to take out.