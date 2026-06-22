Bihar Police busts 'Munna Bhai MBBS'-style proxy exam racket

Employee arrests

Arrest of biometric company employees

The police investigation also led to the arrest of 14 employees of a biometric company involved in the examination process. After Kashyap's arrest, police raided KRK Higher Secondary School and Kendriya Vidyalaya in Lakhisarai. These raids resulted in the arrest of seven candidates and several other people linked to the alleged operation. Investigators suspect that this gang had planned to manipulate the exam process by using insiders and replacing candidates with trained solvers.