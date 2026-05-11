PSEB announces Class 10 results today at 12:30pm.
India
PSEB is announcing the Class 10 results today at 12:30pm.
The exams ran from March 6 to April 1, covering subjects like social science and health and physical education.
You'll need at least 33% to pass, so fingers crossed!
Check results on pseb.ac.in or DigiLocker
Just head over to pseb.ac.in, click on the "PSEB Class 10th Results 2026" link, log in, and download your mark sheet.
If the site's slow or down, DigiLocker has your back. Log in there for your results.
Not thrilled with your score? You can apply for reevaluation or rechecking once results are out.
Theory papers are worth 80 marks and internals count for 20.