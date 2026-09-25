3rd Bihar girl harassed; youth tries hitting her with slipper
What's the story
A video of a minor girl being allegedly harassed at Mandar Parvat, Banka, Bihar, has emerged online. The footage shows a group of youths allegedly misbehaving with the girl, one appearing to twist her arm and another trying to hit her with a slipper. A third youth is seen carrying a stick. The clip has been edited with a song appearing to glorify hooliganism.
Investigation underway
FIR registered against 6 unidentified youths
The video is dated September 3, but police suspect it could be six months old.
Bounsi SHO Pankaj Kumar Jha said the social media cell received the video via WhatsApp on September 22.
A police team later visited Mandar Parvat and found that the footage appeared to have been shot there.
An FIR has been registered against six unidentified youths under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.
Rising incidents
Similar incidents reported in Samastipur, Jamui
The Banka case comes after separate molestation and sexual assault cases in Jamui and Samastipur.
In Samastipur, four people were arrested for allegedly harassing a girl in public.
Police said the girl was traveling with a boy and had stopped on Dam Bypass Road to take photographs when the men came and surrounded them.
The 56-second video shows the girl being surrounded, with one youth holding her arm as she tries to escape and another allegedly trying to hit her.
Other cases
Accused in Muzaffarpur molestation case appeared to be mentally unstable
Before that, a minor girl and a boy were allegedly abused and harassed, with the girl inappropriately touched and groped by a group of men in Jamui.
Five people have been arrested in the case.
The episode triggered a political slugfest, with criticisms from several opposition leaders.
"This is not culture, it is patriarchy," Rahul Gandhi said, alleging that "andhbhakts" were responsible for such attitudes being "normalized."