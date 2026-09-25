3rd Bihar girl harassed; youth tries hitting her with slipper 

The video is dated September 3, but police suspect it could be six months old.

Bounsi SHO Pankaj Kumar Jha said the social media cell received the video via WhatsApp on September 22.

A police team later visited Mandar Parvat and found that the footage appeared to have been shot there.

An FIR has been registered against six unidentified youths under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.