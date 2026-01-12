'Maid sedated whole family, stole valuables': Puja Khedkar alleges theft

The Pune police have launched an investigation into a theft at the Aundh bungalow of former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's family. The incident was reported to Chatushrungi police late Saturday night. According to reports, a recently hired domestic worker from Nepal allegedly sedated Khedkar's parents and household staff before fleeing with mobile phones and potentially other valuables.

Discovery Family found unconscious, valuables reported missing On reaching the scene, police found watchman Jitendra Singh unconscious in the parking lot. Inside the bungalow, her parents Dilip and Manorama Khedkar, were also found unconscious on their bed. Their room and three others had been rummaged through, with belongings scattered on the floor. An ambulance was called immediately to take these three unconscious persons to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Additional victims Driver and cook also found unconscious During further checks, the family's driver Dadasaheb Dhakane was found unconscious in another room. The cook Sujit Roy was also discovered unconscious in a room outside the bungalow. Both were shifted to the hospital for treatment. Khedkar alleged that a recently hired domestic worker from Nepal mixed sedatives in food or drinks, rendering her parents and staff unconscious.

Allegations Khedkar claims she was tied up during incident Khedkar claimed she was tied up during the incident but managed to free herself later and contact the police. However, she is yet to file a written complaint or provide details of other stolen valuables. A senior police officer said they are trying to establish the sequence of events and the role of each staff member present at the time.