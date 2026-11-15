Puja Kumar shot in Ghaziabad dispute, dies at Delhi hospital
A tragic clash in Ghaziabad turned deadly when 34-year-old Puja Kumar was shot after she and her family tried to resolve a fight that began with her brother being beaten up for urinating near their neighbors' house.
The argument escalated quickly, and Puja was shot in the face; she later passed away at a Delhi hospital.
Casteist slurs alleged, 5 arrested
The incident reportedly had roots in caste-based discrimination, with Puja's brother Aman alleging that casteist slurs were used during the altercation.
Police have arrested five people so far on murder and anti-discrimination charges, but the main accused and a minor are still missing.
Another friend, Amit Kumar, who was injured during the clash, is stable and under treatment as investigations continue.