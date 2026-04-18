Pulkit Sharma's viral post alleges Punjab land registration bribes

Sharma calls Punjab registration corruption systemic

Sharma described how bribes are expected at every step, with brokers, middlemen, and officials stalling until they're paid.

He emphasized this isn't about one bad apple but a deep-rooted problem: "It is not about one officer or one department. It is a systemic issue."

Many have backed him up, saying these hassles discourage investments from NRIs and others who just want things done fairly.