Pulkit Sharma's viral post alleges Punjab land registration bribes
Pulkit Sharma, a former national-level cricketer, has gone viral after sharing his frustrating experience with Punjab's land registration system.
He says he had to pay bribes to more than 28 officials, even though his paperwork was all in order, just to get his property registered.
His story struck a chord online, with many people chiming in about facing similar hurdles or debating whether bribery is really unavoidable.
Sharma calls Punjab registration corruption systemic
Sharma described how bribes are expected at every step, with brokers, middlemen, and officials stalling until they're paid.
He emphasized this isn't about one bad apple but a deep-rooted problem: "It is not about one officer or one department. It is a systemic issue."
Many have backed him up, saying these hassles discourage investments from NRIs and others who just want things done fairly.