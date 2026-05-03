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Home / News / India News / Pune: 3-year-old boy raped, murdered by minor neighbor
Pune: 3-year-old boy raped, murdered by minor neighbor
The accused, a minor, has been detained by the police

Pune: 3-year-old boy raped, murdered by minor neighbor

By Snehil Singh
May 03, 2026
03:25 pm
What's the story

In a shocking incident, a three-year-old boy was allegedly raped and murdered by a minor in Pune. The accused, who lived in the same neighborhood as the victim, has been detained. The police found the child's body stuffed inside a suitcase after he went missing while playing outside his home on Friday.

Crime details

Charges under BNS and POCSO Act

The police launched a search operation after the family reported the child's disappearance. The investigation led them to a house near the toddler's residence where his body was found. Initial probes suggest that the child was raped before being murdered, prompting charges under sections 103(1) and 238 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Accused caught

Accused tried to escape from Pune

The accused, a juvenile from Bihar, was nabbed outside Pune's railway station while he was trying to escape. According to a report by India Today, he confessed to luring the toddler with chocolates and later murdering him. The victim's mother had visited the accused's house in search of her son but was misled by him.

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Second case

Separate incident in same day

On the same day, a separate incident shook Pune when a 65-year-old laborer allegedly raped and murdered a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in a nearby village. The elderly man, who has a criminal record, was arrested soon after. Police have promised quick action with plans to file a chargesheet within 15 days and conduct the trial in a fast-track court.

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