Pune allows Ganeshotsav loudspeakers till midnight on 5 nights
India
Good news for Ganeshotsav fans in Pune: loudspeakers can stay on till midnight for five key festival nights: September 19, 20, 22, 23, and 25.
The usual 10pm cutoff will still apply on all other days.
Police say this move lets everyone enjoy the celebrations while keeping noise under control.
Four bass and 4 top speakers
There are limits: only four bass and four top speakers allowed per event, and plasma systems, pressure mids, and laser lights are avoided.
Several mandals are supporting these rules voluntarily.
For smoother idol immersions, police will use digital passes and form separate committees for the Laxmi Road and Tilak Road processions.
Plus, expect extra focus on crowd safety, traffic flow, and anti-drug awareness throughout the festival.