Pune businessman loses over ₹7cr in 'PU Prime' forex scam
India
A Pune businessman lost over ₹7 crore after falling for a fake forex investment scheme he was first contacted through Telegram about.
Scammers promised big returns through a platform called "PU Prime," and over several months, he kept investing, only to find out he couldn't withdraw any of his money.
Pune cyber police investigate, authorities warn
After realizing it was a scam, he reported it to Pune's cyber police, who are now investigating links between the fraudster's Telegram account and bank details.
With cybercrime cases in Pune rising sharply, authorities are urging everyone to double-check online investment offers and avoid sending money to strangers, no matter how tempting the promise.