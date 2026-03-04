Pune: Chemical leak from tanker on highway; no casualties reported
India
A tanker carrying Mono-methylamine (MMA), a flammable gas, veered off the Pune-Solapur Highway near Theur and got stuck in soft soil on Wednesday morning.
Locals noticed a strong smell, but thankfully no one was hurt.
Fire brigade stops leak fast
The Wagholi fire brigade rushed in and stopped the leak fast. Using a heavy crane, they pulled the tanker out and got traffic moving again soon after.
Chief Fire Officer Devendra Potphode said, "Since it was a chemical leak, the risk was higher. However, our team immediately intervened and managed to control the situation."