Pune faces elevated October pollution with AQI above 100
India
Pune's air has been pretty rough this October, with AQI levels were above 100 on most days in October, with dry weather coinciding with the elevated pollution.
The Sameer app showed a spike to 141 last week, and things might get worse as winter sets in and pollution hangs around longer.
Bhosari in Pimpri-Chinchwad hits AQI 158
It's not just Pune: places like Pimpri-Chinchwad are also seeing high numbers, with Bhosari hitting an AQI of 158.
Construction dust and waste burning are making things tougher.
Sharmila Deo, a member of Pune Airport Action Hub, is urging stricter controls, saying it's time for serious action to keep the city's air from getting even worse.