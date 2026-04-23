Pune gang duped Sagar Madavi ₹2cr promising deputy collector post

Dnyaneshwar Ware arrested, Meenabai Madavi dies

The financial stress from the scam deeply affected Sagar's mother, Meenabai Madavi, who died by suicide in January this year.

Police have arrested Ware and are searching for four others involved.

Investigators say a senior official from the Mantralaya as part of the scheme, and they're now checking if there are more victims out there.