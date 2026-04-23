Pune gang duped Sagar Madavi ₹2cr promising deputy collector post
India
A Pune gang tricked Sagar Madavi, whose father was a martyred soldier, into handing over more than ₹2 crore by promising him a deputy collector job.
The main accused, Dnyaneshwar Ware, claimed to have powerful contacts and convinced Sagar to use his father's death compensation and other assets, while his siblings were also promised government jobs.
Dnyaneshwar Ware arrested, Meenabai Madavi dies
The financial stress from the scam deeply affected Sagar's mother, Meenabai Madavi, who died by suicide in January this year.
Police have arrested Ware and are searching for four others involved.
Investigators say a senior official from the Mantralaya as part of the scheme, and they're now checking if there are more victims out there.