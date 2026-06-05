Pune International Airport tightens screening after WHO flags Ebola
India
After the World Health Organization flagged a new Ebola outbreak, Pune International Airport is taking no chances.
Now, everyone flying in from abroad goes through thermal scans, risk checks, and fills out a health form before entering the city.
Teams coordinate screening, track 233 passengers
Airport teams are working together (including immigration, customs, airlines, and security) to keep things tight.
Staff practice using personal protective equipment regularly and post health tips all over the terminal.
So far, 233 passengers from affected countries have been tracked; two suspected cases tested negative last week.
If anything serious pops up, local hospitals such as Naidu Hospital are ready to help.