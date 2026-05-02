Pune man arrested for alleged sexual assault and killing
India
A heartbreaking incident in Pune's Bhor tehsil saw a 65-year-old man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and killing a four-year-old girl.
Police say he lured her with food into a shed, where the crime happened.
The child's relatives began searching for her, and CCTV footage helped track down the accused.
Superintendent Sandipsingh Gill vows swift action
The case has left the local community shaken, with hundreds demanding strict action.
Superintendent of Police Sandipsingh Gill promised that the case would be fast-tracked.
The accused faces charges under the POCSO Act and other laws, as police continue their investigation to ensure justice for the young victim.