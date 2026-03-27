Pune man Mohammed Saad Asif Sayyad dies by suicide
India
A 20-year-old from Pune, Mohammed Saad Asif Sayyad, died by suicide after recording a video on Thursday after saying he was harassed by his wife, Karimunnisha (Nisha Khan), and her family.
Before his death, Sayyad recorded a video naming seven people, including his wife and in-laws, who he said caused him emotional distress.
He sent the video to a friend before taking his own life.
Police file abetment case, seize phone
Pune police have filed an abetment to suicide case against Sayyad's wife and her relatives.
Officers have seized his phone to review the video evidence as part of their ongoing investigation.
Originally from Malegaon, Sayyad had been living in Pune's Jambhulwadi area, where tensions at home reportedly led up to this tragedy.