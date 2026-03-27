Pune man Mohammed Saad Asif Sayyad dies by suicide India Mar 27, 2026

A 20-year-old from Pune, Mohammed Saad Asif Sayyad, died by suicide after recording a video on Thursday after saying he was harassed by his wife, Karimunnisha (Nisha Khan), and her family.

Before his death, Sayyad recorded a video naming seven people, including his wife and in-laws, who he said caused him emotional distress.

He sent the video to a friend before taking his own life.