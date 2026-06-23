Pune man, who 'fell' from Lohagad Fort, pushed by fiancee

Motive revealed

Alleged affair and marital reluctance

According to the police, Goyal was in a relationship with Chaudhary and didn't want to marry Agarwal. In fact, this was their second attempt to kill Chaudhary and pass it off as an accident. The duo allegedly first conceived the plan to kill Agarwal on May 31 when they took him on a trek to Lohagad Fort. On June 14, they tried again by creating fear of a snake attack but failed.