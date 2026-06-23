Pune man, who 'fell' from Lohagad Fort, pushed by fiancee
What's the story
In a shocking turn of events, the death of a 25-year-old man, Ketan Vishal Agarwal, initially thought to be an accident, at Pune's Lohagad Fort has been ruled a murder. Investigators now believe Agarwal was pushed off the fort by his fiancee Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary on June 19. The group had visited the fort to celebrate Goyal's birthday ahead of the couple's wedding. Both accused have been arrested.
Motive revealed
Alleged affair and marital reluctance
According to the police, Goyal was in a relationship with Chaudhary and didn't want to marry Agarwal. In fact, this was their second attempt to kill Chaudhary and pass it off as an accident. The duo allegedly first conceived the plan to kill Agarwal on May 31 when they took him on a trek to Lohagad Fort. On June 14, they tried again by creating fear of a snake attack but failed.
Investigation progress
Discrepancies in statements led to breakthrough
But on June 19 they were successful. During this visit, Agarwal was pushed from behind, resulting in his death. Initially, it was thought that Agarwal lost his balance while taking pictures near the valley edge and fell. The investigation took a turn when police found discrepancies in Goyal's statements during questioning. They then examined her phone records, social media activity, and other technical evidence. This led them to believe that Agarwal's death was not an accident but a planned murder.
Wedding preparations
Family was planning grand wedding in Jaipur
Per reports, Agarwal's family had planning a grand wedding in Jaipur with a palace venue booked and arrangements made for guests. The families had lavishly planned the wedding, booking a ₹17 crore palace in Jaipur and arranging private planes for guests, per NDTV. The couple had also planned a trip to Bali before their wedding, which was canceled after Goyal allegedly tore up her passport at a hotel washroom during breakfast.