Pune methanol poisoning deaths prompt suspension of 22 officials
India
16 people lost their lives in Pune after drinking methanol-laced liquor.
In response, authorities have suspended 22 officials, including police and excise department staff, for failing to stop the spread of toxic alcohol.
The tragedy has put a spotlight on serious gaps in cracking down on illegal liquor trade.
Nine police suspended, 13 excise staff
Three Hadapsar police officers (including Senior Inspector Sanjay Mogle) and six from Pimpri-Chinchwad (including Senior Inspector Vijay Waghmare) were suspended for not preventing the sale of toxic booze.
The state excise department also took action against 13 employees, including inspectors and sub-inspectors, for not breaking up the illegal liquor network.
More suspensions could follow as investigations continue.