Pune methanol poisoning deaths prompt suspension of 22 officials

Nine police suspended, 13 excise staff

Three Hadapsar police officers (including Senior Inspector Sanjay Mogle) and six from Pimpri-Chinchwad (including Senior Inspector Vijay Waghmare) were suspended for not preventing the sale of toxic booze.

The state excise department also took action against 13 employees, including inspectors and sub-inspectors, for not breaking up the illegal liquor network.

More suspensions could follow as investigations continue.