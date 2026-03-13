Pune-Mumbai highway: Fish-laden truck overturns, causes massive traffic jam
India
On Friday, a truck loaded with fish toppled over near Khandala on the Pune-Mumbai highway, apparently because of brake failure, causing a massive traffic jam.
Thankfully, the driver and cleaner only had minor injuries, but the accident caused significant traffic congestion on the Mumbai-bound side.
Traffic was rerouted to old highway
Rescue teams jumped into action right away: traffic was rerouted to the old highway, cranes cleared the overturned truck, and soil was spread to handle an oil spill.
Emergency services made sure everyone got help fast: one injured person was taken to Khopoli Hospital.
Thanks to their quick work, normal traffic resumed soon after.