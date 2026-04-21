Pune Municipal Corporation pauses city water 24 hours April 22

Pune residents urged to store water

Neighborhoods including Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Hadapsar, Baner, Guruwar Peth, Hingne, and Bavdhan will feel the impact.

Residents are being asked to store enough water ahead of time since you might notice low pressure or delays even after the supply may not return to normal on April 24.

Chief Engineer Nandkishor Jagtap encourages everyone to plan ahead so the disruption feels as smooth as possible.