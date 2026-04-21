Pune Municipal Corporation pauses city water 24 hours April 22
India
Heads up, Pune! The city's water supply will be paused for 24 hours starting at midnight on April 22.
The PMC says this is to handle some much-needed urgent electrical and structural repairs at major treatment plants like New Parvati, Old Parvati, and Warje Water Center, basically fixing things now so future supply stays reliable.
Pune residents urged to store water
Neighborhoods including Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Hadapsar, Baner, Guruwar Peth, Hingne, and Bavdhan will feel the impact.
Residents are being asked to store enough water ahead of time since you might notice low pressure or delays even after the supply may not return to normal on April 24.
Chief Engineer Nandkishor Jagtap encourages everyone to plan ahead so the disruption feels as smooth as possible.